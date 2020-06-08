PSL News 8.6.2020 12:12 pm

AmaZulu captain Xoki wants to emulate club legend George Dearnely 

Phakaaathi Reporter 
AmaZulu captain Xoki wants to emulate club legend George Dearnely 

Thapelo Xoki, Captain of AmaZulu FC (Gerahrd Duraan/BackpagePix)

AmaZulu captain Thapelo Xoki has confessed his wish to leave a lasting legacy at Usuthu just like his former coach at junior level, George Dearnely, who was a prolific striker for the side in the early ’90s.

“I want to leave a legacy here at AmaZulu FC. A legacy I can be proud of and the one the club can also be proud of. This includes winning trophies with the team and emulating the man, who brought me to this club, George Dearnely.”

READ: Sundowns ‘agree’ deal for Hlatshwayo, Hotto and Domingo

Dearnely coached Xoki at the Old Mutual Academy and us credited with fine-tuning him to a fine defender he is now. 

“He was actually part of the last AmaZulu team to win a major trophy (the Coca Cola Cup) with the team back in 1992. When I arrived here, I made a promise to myself that I would like to accomplish what George achieved with the team and also win a trophy or two with the club.

“I want to set an example for future generations, who will also play for this club by making my mark and leaving a legacy.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Is the release clause preventing AmaZulu from axing Vukusic? 1.7.2020
The lockdown series – the PSL’s top strikers 9.6.2020
Gumede set for PSL return 4.6.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

General WATCH: Naked man gets dragged out of his shack by CT officers

Entertainment Pheko’s life and legacy remembered by friends and musicians alike

Covid-19 Ramaphosa hosts virtual ‘imbizo’ on coronavirus

General Justice Project SA joins call for all licenses to stay valid

Society Believe it or not, Afrikaans is black


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 