AmaZulu captain Xoki wants to emulate club legend George Dearnely 

"I want to leave a legacy here at AmaZulu FC. A legacy I can be proud of and the one the club can also be proud of. This includes winning trophies with the team and emulating the man, who brought me to this club, George Dearnely."

Dearnely coached Xoki at the Old Mutual Academy and us credited with fine-tuning him to a fine defender he is now.

“He was actually part of the last AmaZulu team to win a major trophy (the Coca Cola Cup) with the team back in 1992. When I arrived here, I made a promise to myself that I would like to accomplish what George achieved with the team and also win a trophy or two with the club.

“I want to set an example for future generations, who will also play for this club by making my mark and leaving a legacy.”

