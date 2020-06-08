PSL News 8.6.2020 11:01 am

Pirates star Motshwari recovers from Covid-19

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Pirates star Motshwari recovers from Covid-19

Ben Motshwari of Orlando Pirates (Photo by Gallo Images)

The Buccaneers confirmed that Motshwari tested positive on 7 May and was subsequently sent on self-isolation. 

Orlando Pirates midfielder Ben Motshwari has recovered from the coronavirus, the club has revealed through their social media platforms.

In a video posted on Monday morning by the club, Motshwari thanks everyone who has been wishing him well and the Pirates medical staff.

“I just want to thank each and every one of you guys who has been texting me, who have been calling me and wishing me well during this difficult time I was facing,” Bucs posted the video of Motshwari on social media.

“To the medical team and the staff at Orlando Pirates, I just want to thank you. Guys, let’s keep on sanitising, let’s keep on practising social distancing and let’s wear our masks on public spaces so that we can curb the spread of the coronavirus.”

