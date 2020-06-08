Pirates star Motshwari recovers from Covid-19

Orlando Pirates midfielder Ben Motshwari has recovered from the coronavirus, the club has revealed through their social media platforms.

READ: Grobler open to Pirates move

The Buccaneers confirmed that Motshwari tested positive on 7 May and was subsequently sent on self-isolation.

In a video posted on Monday morning by the club, Motshwari thanks everyone who has been wishing him well and the Pirates medical staff.

“I just want to thank each and every one of you guys who has been texting me, who have been calling me and wishing me well during this difficult time I was facing,” Bucs posted the video of Motshwari on social media.

“To the medical team and the staff at Orlando Pirates, I just want to thank you. Guys, let’s keep on sanitising, let’s keep on practising social distancing and let’s wear our masks on public spaces so that we can curb the spread of the coronavirus.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.