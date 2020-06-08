Ex-Chiefs star Tshabalala reveals overseas interest

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Siphiwe “Shabba” Tshabalala has revealed that he had attracted interest clubs from China, Italy and Turkey before lockdown.

Tshabalala is currently a free agent after parting ways with Turkish side BB Erzurumspor last year.

Speaking to the SA Football Journalists’ Association (SAJA), Tshabalala said he would sit down with his family after lockdown and decide whether to go back overseas or to remain in South Africa and end his career at home.

“I still hope that, when this is all over, I’ll get an opportunity to be back on the field again. I had offers – before lockdown – to play overseas, there was interest in China, Italy and also in Turkey,” said Tshabalala during an interview SAFJA.

“Obviously after this, one has to sit down and think, do I still want to go abroad or do I want to play here at home and end my career as well?

“But the decision that I’ll take will be a collective decision with my family. It will be a decision that will favour my family as well, so we’ll see about that.”

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, Tshabalala has been linked with a return to Chiefs as well as GladAfrica Championship side Swallows FC.

