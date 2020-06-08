PSL News 8.6.2020 11:17 am

Nodada dreams of Belgium move

Phakaaathi Reporter
Nodada dreams of Belgium move

PIETERMARITZBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 31:Thabo Nodada of Cape Town City FC celebrates his goal during the Absa Premiership match between Maritzburg United and Cape Town City FC at Harry Gwalla Stadium on January 31, 2020 in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa. Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Cape Town City midfielder Thabo Nodada says he would like to join a club in Belgium if he is ever to make a move to Europe.

Nodada has been a consistent performer for the Mother City club and has attracted interest from local clubs but he has made it clear he would like to play overseas.

“I think Belgium. Watching a bit of the Belgian league and also speaking to some of the players that have been there, it’s a good stepping stone into whatever next phase my career is going,” Nodada told the South African Football Journalists Association.

“There, I feel I could have a decision of the world being my oyster and me going to greater heights we’ve never imagined or becoming a way better version of a Thabo than one who would have stayed in South Africa.”

