Nodada dreams of Belgium move

Nodada has been a consistent performer for the Mother City club and has attracted interest from local clubs but he has made it clear he would like to play overseas.

“I think Belgium. Watching a bit of the Belgian league and also speaking to some of the players that have been there, it’s a good stepping stone into whatever next phase my career is going,” Nodada told the South African Football Journalists Association.

“There, I feel I could have a decision of the world being my oyster and me going to greater heights we’ve never imagined or becoming a way better version of a Thabo than one who would have stayed in South Africa.”

