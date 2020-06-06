Pirates and Chiefs chase Highlands striker – report

PSL News 6.6.2020 01:02 pm

Phakaaathi Reporter
Peter Shalulile of Highlands Park (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Highlands Park co-chairman Larry Brookstone says clubs interested in the services of striker Peter Shalulile will have to fork out a large sum to secure the striker’s services.

The Namibian striker has scored 12 goals this season for the Tembisa based club and has a chance to overtake top goal scorer Gabadinho Mhango who has netted 14 goals for Orlando Pirates in this campaign.

Brookstone has put a R30 million price tag on the Namibian striker who finished as the top goal scorer the National First Division (NFD) in the 2017/2018 season.

Shalulile reportedly attracted interest from Kaizer Chiefs and Pirates is previous seasons.

“Peter Shalulile is worth R30 million no doubt. He’s rated better than Percy Tau. Rated better than Keagan Dolly,” Brookstone told Power FM.

“And these are international ratings. He’s prolific. He is able to assimilate to an environment he does in.”

