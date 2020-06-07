PSL News 7.6.2020 09:56 am

Mahachi explains Pirates exit

Phakaaathi Reporter
NELSPRUIT, SOUTH AFRICA - SEPTEMBER 14: Edmilson Dove of Cape Town City F.C. and Kudakwashe Mahachi of Supersport United during the Absa Premiership match between SuperSport United and Cape Town City FC at Mbombela Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Nelspruit, South Africa. (Photo by Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images)

SuperSport United forward Kudakwashe Mahachi says he took longer than expected to settle in at Orlando Pirates.

The player was released and sold to United after playing in a handful of games for the Soweto giants scoring goals in the process. Mahachi says technical staff at the club gave him a chance to prove himself but he didn’t do enough to cement his place.

“Most of the time, I came on as a substitute and I started to score goals at Pirates,” said Mahachi as per Sowetan Live.

“I was given a fair chance there but I couldn’t adjust on time and there are a lot of quality players I was competing with. I was registered as a foreigner and it was difficult for them to keep me because they wanted to sign other foreigners.

“They saw that I was not playing much, so they decided to release me and coach Kaitano [Tembo] called me to come here [at SuperSport United]. I’m happy at SuperSport now and I have adapted well here. I got here and in my first season with them, I won a trophy [MTN8]. I failed to do that in other teams I played for.”

