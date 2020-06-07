Mahachi explains Pirates exit

The player was released and sold to United after playing in a handful of games for the Soweto giants scoring goals in the process. Mahachi says technical staff at the club gave him a chance to prove himself but he didn’t do enough to cement his place.

“Most of the time, I came on as a substitute and I started to score goals at Pirates,” said Mahachi as per Sowetan Live.

“I was given a fair chance there but I couldn’t adjust on time and there are a lot of quality players I was competing with. I was registered as a foreigner and it was difficult for them to keep me because they wanted to sign other foreigners.

“They saw that I was not playing much, so they decided to release me and coach Kaitano [Tembo] called me to come here [at SuperSport United]. I’m happy at SuperSport now and I have adapted well here. I got here and in my first season with them, I won a trophy [MTN8]. I failed to do that in other teams I played for.”

