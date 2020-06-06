‘Pule is the reason why Ronwen is this good’ – Tembo

Pule’s deal was extended by four years keeping him at the club until 2023.

“Pule is a very good goalkeeper and he is also a fantastic professional, he works hard and he understands the role he plays. He understands that it is not easy for goalkeepers to make a break but he has been working for his chance to come and it will come if he keeps on working hard and that is why we decided to extend his contract,” Tembo told Phakaaathi.

“He keeps Ronwen on his feet and there is a good healthy relationship in the goalkeeping department which is what we want. The level that Ronwen is at is probably because of Pule’s contribution in terms of pushing him because he also wants to play. We all know that only one can play in that position and I am not one coach who loves chopping and changing, especially in that position of goalkeeper because goalkeepers need confidence, if you don’t play them regularly, it becomes a problem and they lose confidence,” he added.

While it may prove to be difficult for the 30-year-old to dislodge Williams as he has been named club captain and played every single match from the start of last season to date.

“That is the life of a goalkeeper because if you ask me who the reserve goalkeeper at Liverpool is, I don’t even know him. Who are the reserve goalkeepers at Barcelona and Real Madrid? We all know about the number one goalkeepers,” the Matsatsantsa A Pitori mentor explained before he went on to say there is a possibility for Pule to get some game time.

“But a lot of things happen in football, there are injuries and suspension, players get their break differently but at the same time it is always great to have players who are competitive and he really works hard. He is well-respected in the team for the level of professionalism that he has.”

