Myeni reacts to being sacked by TS Sporting

Phakaaathi Reporter
Sifiso Myeni of TS Sporting (Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix)

Midfielder Sfiso Myeni suggested it was unfair for TS Sporting to terminate his contract.

The former Orlando Pirates midfielder was released by the Glad Africa Championship side after signing with them in January. His deal with the club was for six months but the two parted ways before the contract could expire.

Myeni says he has considered retirement due to how his relationship with football clubs ended in the past.

“Sometimes you think maybe you’re doing something wrong. I am always that guy who’s sacrificed. The teams always release me when they are doing well… when I am contributing positively. I think I am just unlucky in football,” Myeni said.

“TS, they were doing badly but when I got there things changed. The thought of just retiring has crossed my mind numerous times. People on the streets tell me I still have a lot to offer, but at the same time I have that feeling that it’s time to just quit playing and focus on things like coaching.”

