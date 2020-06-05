PSL News 5.6.2020 03:48 pm

I experienced racism in Russia – Kanyenda

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Esau Kanyenda of Polokwane City FC during the Absa Premiership match between Cape Town City FC and Polokwane City at Cape Town Stadium on August 23, 2016 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Carl Fourie/Gallo Images)

The ongoing racism in the US has estranged a lot of people with many soccer players opening up about their experiences of racism, especially in foreign countries.

One of the players to recently speak about his experiences with is former Jomo Cosmos striker Essau Kanyenda, who played for more than seven years in Russia with different clubs including Lokomotiv Moscow, Rostov FC and Kamaz to mention a few.

In support of George Floyd who was recently killed by police officers in the US, Kanyenda, who is currently staying in England went on to Twitter to open up about his experiences as a black player while playing in Russia as well as Denmark.

“I went through overt racism as a footballer sometimes with my own teammates in Russia and Denmark. But that was, or is, nothing compared to what the average black person in the inner cities of England and America goes through every day. #RIPGeorgeFloyd,” the former Malawian international revealed.

Over the past few years, many black soccer players have experienced racism at many countries, with Italy being constantly on the news for that matter.

