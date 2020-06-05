local soccer 5.6.2020 12:23 pm

Goalkeeper extends SuperSport stay

Boalefa Pule of AmaZulu during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu FC at Orlando Stadium on December 09, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Goalkeeper Boalefa Pule is now one of the longest-serving players in the SuperSport United camp.

Pule agreed to a three-year extension which will see him stay at the club until 2023.

United CEO Stan Matthews is pleased the shotstopper has extended his stay at the even when he is not getting game time and is the second choice goalkeeper with Ronwen Williams being the preferred started for the Pretoria side. Pule joined Matsatsantsa from KZN side AmaZulu.

“It’s not easy for a goalkeeper who is sitting behind the most capped player and captain at his club to maintain the highest levels of professionalism and consistency,” said Matthews in a statement.

“Boalefa is now one of our longest-serving players and we are delighted that our goalkeeping department has the depth that it does.”

