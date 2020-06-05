PSL News 5.6.2020 10:18 am

Ekstein and teammates prepare to finish the season 

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe 
Hendrick Pule Ekstein

Hendrick Ekstein and his Sabail FC teammates in Azerbaijan are back at training after the League was allowed to resume later in June. 

According to news coming out from Azerbaijan’s website report.az, the Association of Football Federation in Azerbaijan and the clubs committee held a video conference whereby they came with the way forward to see the resumption of the League.

“Premier League clubs will resume training drills on June 1, matches of the Premier League, and Azerbaijan Cup on June 21,” the report continued.

“Before the resumption of the events, the players and coaches will get tested for Covid-19.”

“The PFL will prepare the schedule of Premier League and Cup games and send it to the clubs in the coming days. In the case of no Covid-19 cases among footballers or coaches, AFFA will act under the proper instructions after negotiations with the relevant government agencies.”

“The PFL and clubs will mull the addition of relevant clauses to existing contracts between clubs and players related to the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Furthermore, on Thursday, Ekstein held a video interview on SABC and revealed that he is ready to go back to training after the squad was tested for Covid-19.

