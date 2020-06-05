Ekstein and teammates prepare to finish the season 

According to news coming out from Azerbaijan’s website report.az, the Association of Football Federation in Azerbaijan and the clubs committee held a video conference whereby they came with the way forward to see the resumption of the League.

“Premier League clubs will resume training drills on June 1, matches of the Premier League, and Azerbaijan Cup on June 21,” the report continued.

“Before the resumption of the events, the players and coaches will get tested for Covid-19.”

“The PFL will prepare the schedule of Premier League and Cup games and send it to the clubs in the coming days. In the case of no Covid-19 cases among footballers or coaches, AFFA will act under the proper instructions after negotiations with the relevant government agencies.”

“The PFL and clubs will mull the addition of relevant clauses to existing contracts between clubs and players related to the Covid-19 pandemic.”

