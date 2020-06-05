Manyama breaks silence on failed Konyaspor stint 

The midfielder struggled to command a regular starting berth in Turkey with Konyaspor and returned to the PSL to join Kaizer Chiefs. Manyama believes changes in the club’s technical team affected limited his chance of playing regularly for the side.

“They [Konyaspor] are struggling because they don’t mind changing the whole staff and bringing new coaches and new players because of a few bad results,” said Manyama as per Times Live.

“As to how it didn’t work out for me‚ I don’t know. Even if you ask any Chiefs player they will tell you I’m a very competitive player at training. I don’t like even losing at training so I thought to myself‚ ‘I’m training very well’‚ way better than some of the other players who had been there for a long time.”

