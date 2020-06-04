PSL News 4.6.2020 04:21 pm

Sundowns target Musona looks set to remain in Belgium

Phakaaathi Reporter
Knowledge Musona EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Reports from Belgium suggest that Knowledge Musona is set to make permanent his move from Belgian giants Anderlecht to fellow top-flight side KAS Eupen in the next days.

Musona spent last season on loan at Eupen from Belgian giants Anderlecht.

According to Belgian outlet, Het Nieuwsblad, Anderlecht are desperate to sell him as they seek to lower their wage bill due to the financial impact of coronavirus.

Musona, who still has two years remaining on his Anderlecht contract, is said to be the fourth-highest earner at the Brussels club, earning around €950,000 (US$1,1m) per year excluding bonuses.

The 29-year-old has been a reported target for Mamelodi Sundowns in recent months, but now it seems that the Brazilians will miss out as he prepares to stay in Europe.

However, as reported by Phakaaathi earlier, Sundowns are keen to sign Cape Town City forward Kermit Erasmus if Musona snubs them again and remains in Belgium.

