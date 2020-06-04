PSL News 4.6.2020 03:28 pm

Sundowns coach Pitso yet to find another Mphela

Phakaaathi Reporter
Katlego Mphela

”I don’t have a No.9, it eludes me. The last No.9 I had was ‘Killer’ Mphela,’ said Mosimane.

During his time as head coach of Bafana Bafana, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane held former Bafana striker Katlego “Killer” Mphela at high regard, saying there was no better striker in the Absa Premiership than the former Masandawana forward.

“Jingles” is one coach who hardly goes for the traditional strikers who are physical and play as a target-man, even though he has tried out Jeremy Brockie in recent seasons. This proved to be a recipe for disaster as he was later sent out on loan to Maritzburg United.

“Sergio Arguero is not really a big No.9, even Gabriel Jesus from Brazil, David Vila. They are not big No.9, even Wayne Rooney was never a big No.9, but they are powerful and they are smart, they score goals,” Mosimane told Power FM.

“I don’t have a No.9, it eludes me. The last No.9 I had was ‘Killer’ Mphela,” said Mosimane, even though he now has the lanky Mauricio Affonso at his disposal.

“I remember the whole country said ‘Pitso favours Mphela even if Mphela does not play that well and he always keeps him on the pitch’. But he always scored for me and I challenged the country, ‘who is the convincing No.9 like Shaun Bartlett and Benni McCarthy, they used to convince us,” said the former Bafana mentor.

