Gumede set for PSL return

The defender spent a few months on the sidelines without a club following his departure from AmaZulu but his agent Vasili Barbis says the player is close to securing a deal with club in the top tier.

Barbis says the coronavirus outbreak has forced teams to stop negotiating to sign new players but is confident his player will sign for a team soon.

“Of course Tshepo is looking forward to coming back to the PSL but the issue is the Covid-19. This has disrupted a lot of our plans,” Barbis told Goal.

“The pandemic has derailed many of our plans when it comes to looking for new contracts. There’s 100% no doubt he will be playing in the PSL next season.

“There’s a lot of interest on Tshepo, he trained with Cape Town City and I can tell you there’s lots of interest for Tshepo.”

