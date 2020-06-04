Gumede set for PSL return

PSL News 4.6.2020 02:26 pm

Phakaaathi Reporter
Tshepo Gumede of Cape Town City FC (Chris Ricco/BackpagePix)

Former Orlando Pirates striker Tshepo Gumede is set to find a new home in the PSL soon.

The defender spent a few months on the sidelines without a club following his departure from AmaZulu but his agent Vasili Barbis says the player is close to securing a deal with club in the top tier.

Barbis says the coronavirus outbreak has forced teams to stop negotiating to sign new players but is confident his player will sign for a team soon.

“Of course Tshepo is looking forward to coming back to the PSL but the issue is the Covid-19. This has disrupted a lot of our plans,” Barbis told Goal.

“The pandemic has derailed many of our plans when it comes to looking for new contracts. There’s 100% no doubt he will be playing in the PSL next season.

“There’s a lot of interest on Tshepo, he trained with Cape Town City and I can tell you there’s lots of interest for Tshepo.”

