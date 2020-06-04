PSL News 4.6.2020 10:13 am

CAS set date for Kaizer Chiefs’ ban appeal

Phakaaathi Reporter
CAS set date for Kaizer Chiefs’ ban appeal

Kaizer Motaung & Bobby Motaung during the Kaizer Chiefs press conference at Chiefs Village in Naturena. (Photo by Dominic Barnardt/Gallo Images)

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has announced a date for the official hearing of Kaizer Chiefs’ appeal against their two-window transfer ban.

In a statement on their official website, CAS revealed the case involving Amakhosi, Andriamirado “Dax” Andrianamimanana, Fosa Juniors and Fifa will sit on 9 September 2020.

Chiefs were handed the ban earlier this year by Fifa after being found guilty of illegally signing Andrianamimanana in August 2018.

His club Fosa Juniors took the matter to Fifa who ruled against Chiefs and banned Amakhosi from signing new players for two transfer windows.

The world football organisation also banned Andrianamimanana for four months of which he has already served and can play for Black Leopards when the season resumes.

