Grobler open to Pirates move

Bradley Grobler during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United at Orlando Stadium. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

SuperSport United Bradley Grobler’s agent Sean Roberts says his client is interested in joining one of the big sides in PSL.

Orlando Pirates showed interest in the striker previously but Grobler decided to sign a long term deal with United.

Roberts says the striker would consider moving away from Matsatsantsa if an offer from Pirates came around once again, but says the striker would be happy at United.

The 32-year-old has scored 12 goals for the Pretoria-based club this season, two goals behind Pirates forward Gabadinho Mhango, who is the front runner to win the golden boot award at the end of the season.

“Orlando Pirates have shown interest in the past. Whether that will still happen next season, we don’t know,” Roberts told IOL.

“Bradley… will be interested to move to a big club if they come knocking and the deal is there to be made.”

