Highlands snap up former Leopards midfielder Tshepe 

Phakaaathi has previously reported that the skilful midfielder has been eyed by Highlands for some time now, while Polokwane City were also interested in his services.

READ: Highlands release more players

“He is just happy to have finally signed with the club. I don’t really know what the delay was, but he was really hopeful of everything going his way because Highlands have been on his toes for while,” said the source.

Tshepe is a former Kaizer Chiefs youth development player and has been previously been linked with Amakhosi, however nothing materialised.

The 31-year-old will team up with Makhehleni Makhaula at Leopards with the pair hailing from Mohlakeng and have previously played for the same team growing up.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.