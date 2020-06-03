PSL News 3.6.2020 05:18 pm

Mosimane speaks on Sundowns’ reported interest in Erasmus

Kermit Erasmus of Cape Town City (Photo by Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images)

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has not ruled out the possibility of signing striker Kermit Erasmus.

The former Africa coach of the year hinted that side had tried to sign Erasmus previously, but the striker was not interested in playing for the Pretoria side at the time and they had to go for another striker.

However, Mosimane says Erasmus remains a top striker and signing players involves more than just their skill on the ball.

Phakaaathi reported Sundowns were looking to sign an out-and-out striker next season.

“Kermit is always a good player, but timing is important in the transfers,” Mosimane was quoted by SunSport.

“You may have wanted a particular player at a certain time and that player decides he is not ready to join you at that time, and you may also have moved on and find someone.

“But as I said, we are looking to add two more attackers to our team. We know our targets.”

