PSL News 3.6.2020 04:22 pm

Reported PSL ‘Big Three’ target De Reuck eyes European move

Phakaaathi Reporter
Reported PSL ‘Big Three’ target De Reuck eyes European move

Rushine de Reuck of Maritzburg United (Gerahrd Duraan/BackpagePix)

Maritzburg United defender Rushine de Reuck says that his ambition is to go back to Europe.

De Reuck, who has been an outstanding performer for the Team of Choice this season, is said to have attracted the interest of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

READ: Sundowns rekindle interest in City’s Erasmus

“I would like to go back to Portugal, I love the country. France will also do it for me. Those are the two leagues that I want to compete in. I’ve played in Portugal before. Players are very technically gifted there. That opened my eyes that I can’t just be a normal centre-back. That pushed me to improve. I need to be a modern day centre-back,” De Reuck told IOL.

“My ambition is to go back to Europe. I feel like I have unfinished business over there. My agent knows about that.”

De Reuck has made 24 league appearances for Maritzburg this season and is one of the contenders for the PSL Defender of the Season award.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Maluleka would have loved to finish season with Chiefs – agent 2.7.2020
Chiefs star’s picture used in luring people to WhatsApp stokvel 2.7.2020
Rulani reflects on Chippa United stint 2.7.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Multimedia PICS: World’s first gold-plated hotel opens

General WATCH: Naked man gets dragged out of his shack by CT officers

Entertainment Pheko’s life and legacy remembered by friends and musicians alike

Covid-19 Ramaphosa hosts virtual ‘imbizo’ on coronavirus

General Justice Project SA joins call for all licenses to stay valid


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 