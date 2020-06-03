Reported PSL ‘Big Three’ target De Reuck eyes European move

De Reuck, who has been an outstanding performer for the Team of Choice this season, is said to have attracted the interest of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

“I would like to go back to Portugal, I love the country. France will also do it for me. Those are the two leagues that I want to compete in. I’ve played in Portugal before. Players are very technically gifted there. That opened my eyes that I can’t just be a normal centre-back. That pushed me to improve. I need to be a modern day centre-back,” De Reuck told IOL.

“My ambition is to go back to Europe. I feel like I have unfinished business over there. My agent knows about that.”

De Reuck has made 24 league appearances for Maritzburg this season and is one of the contenders for the PSL Defender of the Season award.

