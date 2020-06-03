PSL News 3.6.2020 04:12 pm

Maritzburg preparing for life without Xulu

Phakaaathi Reporter
Siyanda Xulu of Maritzburg United (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Maritzburg United chairman Farook Kadodia says their doors are always open for defender Siyanda Xulu to play for the KZN side next season, should he not move to one of the big clubs.

The Bafana Bafana defender has been linked with a move to Orlando Pirates as his contract with the Team of Choice is set to expire at the end of the season. Kadodia says they don’t have the money to match an offer from Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns or Pirates, but they are happy for the player to stay if he can’t agree on terms with another club.

United have already offered the defender a new contract, however the former Chiefs man has not signed due to interest also coming from Pirates, who have reportedly offered him a contract to join the side next season.

“If Siyanda (Xulu) doesn’t get the offer that he deserves we are prepared to keep him, there is still a place for him here,” Kadodia was quoted by Isolezwe.

“His agent Paul Mitchell said his next contract needs to be good financially because the player is 29 years old. So we can’t stand in the way of him securing a good deal that will help him take care of himself and his family financially.”

