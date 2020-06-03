PSL News 3.6.2020 12:05 pm

Highlands release more players

Phakaaathi Reporter
DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - FEBRUARY 02: Wayde Jooste of Golden Arrows FC and Enocent Mkhabela of Highlands Park during the Absa Premiership match between Golden Arrows and Highlands Park at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on February 02, 2019 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Highlands Park are reshuffling their squad ahead of next season and before the league resumes.

The co-director of the Thembisa-based club Larry Brookstone confirmed they have release midfielder Enocent Mkhabela and winger Molibedi Mokoena.

The Lions of the North released Zimbabwean striker Tendai Ndoro last week after the former Orlando Pirates man failed to command a regular starting berth in coach Owen Da Gama’s squad.

Brookstone says the outgoing Mkhabela will be replaced by Musa Nyatama on the field who joined the club in the 2019/2020 campaign after he was released by Pirates in January.

Da Gama has Mothobi Mvala and Reneilwe Letsholonyane in his midfielder department.

“We released Enocent, Tendai and Molibedi a week ago. They were replaced by Musa Nyatama [joined in February from Orlando Pirates],” Brookstone told Daily Sun.

“Rodney Ramagalela [joined in July last year from Polokwane City] who is nearly better [after injury]. We won’t replace Molibedi.”

