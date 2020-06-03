Highlands release more players

The co-director of the Thembisa-based club Larry Brookstone confirmed they have release midfielder Enocent Mkhabela and winger Molibedi Mokoena.

The Lions of the North released Zimbabwean striker Tendai Ndoro last week after the former Orlando Pirates man failed to command a regular starting berth in coach Owen Da Gama’s squad.

Brookstone says the outgoing Mkhabela will be replaced by Musa Nyatama on the field who joined the club in the 2019/2020 campaign after he was released by Pirates in January.

Da Gama has Mothobi Mvala and Reneilwe Letsholonyane in his midfielder department.

“We released Enocent, Tendai and Molibedi a week ago. They were replaced by Musa Nyatama [joined in February from Orlando Pirates],” Brookstone told Daily Sun.

“Rodney Ramagalela [joined in July last year from Polokwane City] who is nearly better [after injury]. We won’t replace Molibedi.”

