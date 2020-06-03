TS Sporting release former Pirates star

In a statement, Sporting said they decided to downsize the playing personnel in order to remain with a small and manageable squad for the remaining seven games.

“TS Sporting Football Club decided to downsize the playing personnel…in order to remain with a small and manageable squad for the remaining seven games…therefore the following players are released with immediate effect.

“Sifiso Myeni, Frank Motebejane, Sheldon van Wyk, Cebo Masena, Madoda Motha, Emmanuel Shoyisa, Nyiko Sibande, Phoka Mofokeng.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank them for their contribution and wishing them success in their careers,” read the club statement.

The statement added: “We urge everybody to continue practising safe and healthy measures to contain and mitigate the spread of the virus (Covid-19)

“Always wash your hands; wear masks in public and always remember to practice social distancing.”

