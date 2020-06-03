PSL News 3.6.2020 11:51 am

TS Sporting release former Pirates star

Phakaaathi Reporter
TS Sporting release former Pirates star

Sifiso Myeni of TS Sporting (Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix)

GladAfrica Championship side TS Sporting have announced the release of eight players including former Orlando Pirates midfielder Sifiso Myeni.

In a statement, Sporting said they decided to downsize the playing personnel in order to remain with a small and manageable squad for the remaining seven games.

READ: Ex-Chiefs star Letsholonyane facing uncertain future at Highlands

“TS Sporting Football Club decided to downsize the playing personnel…in order to remain with a small and manageable squad for the remaining seven games…therefore the following players are released with immediate effect.

“Sifiso Myeni, Frank Motebejane, Sheldon van Wyk, Cebo Masena, Madoda Motha, Emmanuel Shoyisa, Nyiko Sibande, Phoka Mofokeng.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank them for their contribution and wishing them success in their careers,” read the club statement.

“Always wash your hands; wear masks in public and always remember to practice social distancing.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Benni McCarthy comments on Pirates job reports 3.6.2020
Agent confirms overseas interest in Pirates striker 2.6.2020
The Meyiwas drove South Africa to hate me – Khumalo 1.6.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Protests Cops put out smokers’ fire, but court cases proceed

Business News Consumers face a ‘double-whammy financial crunch’

World Violence spreads in US as Trump faces anger for ordering force

Courts Lockdown regulations declared invalid and unconstitutional by high court

Business News ‘Unprecedented’ increase in roadworks tenders


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 