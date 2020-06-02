PSL News 2.6.2020 05:45 pm

Brockie hints at Sundowns exit

Phakaaathi Reporter
Jeremy Brockie of Maritzburg United during the Absa Premiership match between Maritzburg United and United at Harry Gwala Stadium on September 27, 2019 in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Striker Jeremy Brockie is on the verge of a new chapter in his career with his current deal at Mamelodi Sundowns set to expire at the end of the season.

The striker was loaned out to Maritzburg United in January with the hopes of getting more game time from the coastal club.

However, the striker didn’t have enough time to convince the club to sign him on a permanent deal, or for Sundowns to offer him a contract extension.

Phakaaathi reported last week that Sundowns were set to decide to the striker’s future soon with his contract set to expire at the end of June.

Brockie’s recent tweet hints at the striker leaving Sundowns for a new club, closing the chapter on a stint with the Pretoria club he would like to forget. The New Zealand striker hinted at a new move away from Sundowns. The defending Absa Premiership champions have been exercising the option to renew some of their players’ contract, but Brockie’s contract hasn’t been renewed.

“I love an adventure – looking forward to the next chapter,” read a tweet from Brockie.

