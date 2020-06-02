Mokoena confident he could help Celtic stay in Bloemfontein

Businessman Lebo Mokoena is confident he could help Bloemfontein Celtic stay in Bloemfontein

Mokoena is currently in the battle for the ownership of Celtic with TS Galaxy owner Tim Sukazi.

The businessman is said to be in the driver’s seat, as Sukazi has opted to take a back seat in the proceedings.

In an interview with IOL Sport, Mokoena was confident he could help Celtic stay in Bloemfontein.

“Our aim is to come in as a sponsor,” Mokoena is quoted as saying by IOL Sport.

“We hope that by the end of this week something concrete will come up. We need supporters. We need over 200,000 people to save the financial status of Celtic. We are still in negotiations with Celtic. We don’t want to put ourselves under a lot of pressure. We will sit down and see if the investment that we want to put [in] does make sense.”

Mokoena added that he would heed the call by Celtic supporters for him to become the new chairman should he succeed to keep Celtic in Bloemfontein.

“If you want to give me that title, I’ll accept it. I wasn’t looking to be a chairman but should it happen, then why not.

“Obviously we have to go through the financial history of the club in order to see where they went wrong. It came as a surprise that a club like Celtic can go into a financial crisis,” said Mokoena.

“We want to do everything and then once everything has been concluded we can make noise. There is a possibility of good news by the end of this week. We are hoping that it will happen. I prefer not to go into much detail, so that it won’t come across as if I’m making noise,” concluded Mokoena.