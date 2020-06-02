PSL News 2.6.2020 11:55 am

Agent confirms overseas interest in Pirates striker

Phakaaathi Reporter
Gabadinho Mhango of Orlando Pirates celebrates his goal (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Orlando Pirates forward Gabadinho Mhango’s exploits for the Sea Robbers have caught the attention of some teams in Europe.

According to his agent Mike Makaab offers could be put on the table for Malawian forward’s services at the end of the season.

Mhango has been in fine form for the Buccaneers this season scoring a total of 14 goals before the league was suspended to curb the spread of Coronavirus at public gatherings.

Makaab confirmed some sides from Europe have shown interest in the forward and are willing to take him away from the Sea Robbers.

Phakaaathi reported last week that scouts who came to South Africa to watch Pirates striker Justin Shonga ended up looking in Mhango’s direction with Shonga seating on the bench failing to break into the first team.

“I’ll be lying to you if I said there wasn’t any interest overseas for Mhango,” Makaab told IOL.

“Orlando Pirates have given him a great opportunity to showcase his talent. We know he is talented.”

