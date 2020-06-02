Mokgotsi reacts to TTM boss buying Wits

According to reports Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) owner Masala Mulaudzi is close to buying Wits’ status for his club to campaign in the top league next season.

However, Mokgotsi said he was unaware of the rumoured sale of the Milpark side claiming he found out about it through the repost like everyone else.

Mulaudzi confirmed he sold TTM’s Glad Africa Championship status for R10 million and was planning to top the money so he could buy the status of an Absa Premiership club.

“I personally don’t know anything about the club being on sale,” Mogotsi told Goal.

“I haven’t heard anything from the management. Just like everyone else, I have only read about it in the newspaper. So, I really can’t say anything.”

