PSL News 2.6.2020 09:59 am

Mokgotsi reacts to TTM boss buying Wits

Phakaaathi Reporter
Mokgotsi reacts to TTM boss buying Wits

Bienvenu Eva Nga of Bidvest Wits celebrates goal during the Nedbank Cup Last 32 match between Orlando Pirates and Bidvest Wits on 09 February 2020 at Orlando Stadium ,Soweto, Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Bidvest Wits director George Mokgotsi has responded to reports suggesting the club will be sold at the end of the 2019/2020 campaign.

According to reports Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) owner Masala Mulaudzi is close to buying Wits’ status for his club to campaign in the top league next season.

However, Mokgotsi said he was unaware of the rumoured sale of the Milpark side claiming he found out about it through the repost like everyone else.

Mulaudzi confirmed he sold TTM’s Glad Africa Championship status for R10 million and was planning to top the money so he could buy the status of an Absa Premiership club.

“I personally don’t know anything about the club being on sale,” Mogotsi told Goal.

“I haven’t heard anything from the management. Just like everyone else, I have only read about it in the newspaper. So, I really can’t say anything.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
PSL and Safa meet amid confusion over training resumption 1.6.2020
Truth be told be told, Hlatswayo would be a best buy for Pirates  29.5.2020
Former Wits striker Murray hints at possible Scottish Premiership return 28.5.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime Shoprite offers R50K reward after thieves dig tunnel to steal R300K in alcohol

Business News Peter Moyo loses out on R68m payment following legal battle with Old Mutual

Business News Joburg prepaid electricity customers in for a shock

Courts Appeal court orders release of apartheid-era Reserve Bank records

Covid-19 Scientists advised Cabinet to go to Level 1, govt chose middle ground – Ramaphosa


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 