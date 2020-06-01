Mngqithi signs new Sundowns contract – report

Just more than a week after Mamelodi Sundowns announced that coach Pitso Mosimane had signed a new contract, his assistant Manqoba Mngqithi revealed that he had also signed a new four-year deal with the Brazilians.
Mosimane renewed his Sundowns contract by a further four years.
Mngqithi said he renewed his contract because of Sundowns president Patrice Motsepe’s confidence in him.
“The temptations are there. Other clubs are putting in good offers but the president (Motsepe) makes it very hard for me to leave Sundowns,” Mngqithi was quoted as saying by SowetanLIVE after donating food parcels through his foundation at the weekend in KwaZulu-Natal.
“On a personal level, we have a good relationship. The guy believes in me, he trusts me and he never drops the ball when it comes to me. He makes sure that I’m happy and I’m satisfied.
“I ask myself, if I leave is it because I want to be famous? I’m not somebody who is in a popularity contest. I don’t want to be famous.
“I just want to win. Other people outside say I must be the head coach of other teams; they are right because they know I’m capable of leading a team but what is primary to me first is loyalty.
“That’s why I’m loyal to this group, I don’t want to take credit for anything that happens here because loyalty is very important,” added the former Golden Arrows coach.
“Sundowns is a very big club; the contribution that Pitso makes is very good. I always make people aware that Pitso is a very hard-working coach.
“But football is a team sport, we need each other. He needs me, I need him, but he is my leader and I must respect and honour the fact that I’m working under him as an assistant. But it is not only me and Pitso; we’ve got a technical team that has more than 20 people,” concluded Mngqithi.