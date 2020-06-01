Mngqithi signs new Sundowns contract – report

“I just want to win. Other people outside say I must be the head coach of other teams; they are right because they know I’m capable of leading a team but what is primary to me first is loyalty.

“That’s why I’m loyal to this group, I don’t want to take credit for anything that happens here because loyalty is very important,” added the former Golden Arrows coach.

“Sundowns is a very big club; the contribution that Pitso makes is very good. I always make people aware that Pitso is a very hard-working coach.

“But football is a team sport, we need each other. He needs me, I need him, but he is my leader and I must respect and honour the fact that I’m working under him as an assistant. But it is not only me and Pitso; we’ve got a technical team that has more than 20 people,” concluded Mngqithi.