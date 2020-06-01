Ex-Cosmos defender tells Jomo to fire the coach

Sono, who is the coach and owner of Ezenkosi, has been in charge of the side for over 10 years, but Rabutla believes Sono should think of giving the reigns to a younger coach.

Cosmos has been in the news for all the wrong reasons this season – from struggling to pay players’ salaries and dropping in the relegation zone in the Glad Africa championship.

“It is difficult to speak on Cosmos, players’ salaries not being paid is a sign of big problems at the club,” Rabutla was quoted by Isolezwe.

“The club has been relegated a number times and each time they went into the second tier he wouldn’t reduce the players’ salaries. And now I think that has led the club into financial strain and now bad things are being said about Jomo. I am convinced they are having financial problems and I think it is time to allow others to lead.”

