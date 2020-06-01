PSL News 1.6.2020 04:02 pm

Ex-Cosmos defender tells Jomo to fire the coach

Phakaaathi Reporter
Ex-Cosmos defender tells Jomo to fire the coach

21 September 2003, Innocent Ntsume, Andrew Rabutla and Teboho Mokoena during the SAA Supa8 Final match played between Moroka Swallows and Jomo Cosmos at Kings Park Stadium in Durban, South Africa. Photo Credit : © Tertius PickardGallo Images

Former Jomo Cosmos defender Andrew ‘Jaws of Life’ Rabutla says legendary coach Jomo Sono should consider retirement.

Sono, who is the coach and owner of Ezenkosi, has been in charge of the side for over 10 years, but Rabutla believes Sono should think of giving the reigns to a younger coach.

Cosmos has been in the news for all the wrong reasons this season – from struggling to pay players’ salaries and dropping in the relegation zone in the Glad Africa championship.

“It is difficult to speak on Cosmos, players’ salaries not being paid is a sign of big problems at the club,” Rabutla was quoted by Isolezwe.

“The club has been relegated a number times and each time they went into the second tier he wouldn’t reduce the players’ salaries. And now I think that has led the club into financial strain and now bad things are being said about Jomo. I am convinced they are having financial problems and I think it is time to allow others to lead.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Nzimande dreams of playing for Pirates 27.5.2020
I almost joined Mamelodi Sundowns, reveals Kanyenda 26.5.2020
Clubless Nzimande living a comfortable lifestyle despite lack of income  26.5.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Peter Moyo loses out on R68m payment following legal battle with Old Mutual

Business News Joburg prepaid electricity customers in for a shock

Courts Appeal court orders release of apartheid-era Reserve Bank records

Covid-19 Scientists advised Cabinet to go to Level 1, govt chose middle ground – Ramaphosa

Business News Ramaphosa says news on tobacco U-turn should have come from him


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 