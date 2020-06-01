PSL stars playing street football to earn money

PSL News 1.6.2020 11:35 am

Phakaaathi Reporter
Michelle Katsvairo of Free State Stars (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Players from the Premier Soccer League (PSL) in Zimbabwe are finding other means to subsidise their salaries during the lockdown.

Players from top Zimbabwean clubs have fallen on hard times financially and have resorted to earning money from playing in so-called ‘money games’ in Harare.

The suspension of all football activities in Zimbabwe has due to the lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19 has seen the players and football clubs struggling financially.

Phakaaathi reported last week that former Kaizer Chiefs striker Michell Katsvairo had violated lockdown regulations by attending local football games in Harare last week with his club Highlanders FC stating he might face punishment.

According to The Herald players like CAPS United’s Blessing Sarupinda, Ngezi Platinum Stars’s Devon Chafa, Dynamos’ Barnabas Mashunje and Harare City’s Learmore Muyambo are playing regularly in the informal league where the winning team is said to earn $120.

