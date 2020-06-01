Jali: Why I came back home from Europe

The Bafana Bafana midfielder left Belgium’s KV Oostende in June 2018 to join the Brazilians.

Jali says one of the reasons why he came back to South Africa was the will to represent his country.

“Another big task I knew I had was to represent my country. It really feels good to have seen a positive response to the goals I had coming back home,” Jali told the Sundowns website.

“But most of all, the South African fans were one of the things I was looking forward to seeing again. Hearing them cheer and feeling their passion from the stands.”

Jali, who is now a regular in Pitso Mosimane’s starting line-up, admits that it was not easy to break into the Brazilians’ starting 11.

“Having come back home from Europe, I always knew it was not going to be easy, but Sundowns made the transition easier… I could feel that I did not come back to just any team but it felt like family, and I had all my brothers around me to assist me settle in.”

“However with all the talent we have in the squad, making it in the starting lineup was not going to be a walk in the park but my mind was set out for the task,” said Jali.

Jali has made 30 appearances in all competitions for Sundowns so far this season.

