Warrent of arrest out for Pirates star – report

The Sunday Sun reports that Shonga’s girlfriend, Zinhle Khumalo, had him arrested after he allegedly assaulted her at her home in Sandridge Heights, Noordwyk. This was after he allegedly caught him with another woman at her complex.

She reportedly opened a case of assault against the Pirates striker at the Midrand Police Station.

Shonga was arrested and released on police bail before being ordered to appear in the Midrand Magistrates Court on Tuesday, but he failed to pitch and a warrant for his arrest was then issued by the court, reports the Sunday Sun.

His case was reportedly postponed to next week.

Police spokesperson Kay Makhubele confirmed the case.

“It’s a domestic violence case opened in Midrand on 24 May around 4.20am at unit (number withheld) Sandridge Heights, corner Lever road and 13th road Noordwyk.

“The victim, a female age 27 years old, alleged she saw her boyfriend with another girlfriend and confronted him about the female he was with and an argument ensued. The boyfried assaulted her in front of their child and she called the police and the suspect was then apprehended,” Makhubele is quoted as saying.

When called for comment, Shonga denied the allegations.

“I don’t even know the lady,” Shonga is quoted as saying.

But after the SunTeam sent an inquiry to Zinhle, Shonga called and said he knows her, but maintained he never assaulted her.

Zinhle denied opening a case of assault against Shonga: “I never opened any assault case and nothing like that ever happened. Justin never assaulted me. Someone is clearly spreading false rumours.”

