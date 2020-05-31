PSL News 31.5.2020 10:35 am

Don’t hand Kaizer Chiefs PSL title – Letsholonyane

Phakaaathi Reporter
Reneilwe Letsholonyane of Highlands Park (Pic BackpagePix)

Highlands Park midfielder Reneilwe ” Yeye” Letsholonyane wants the current season cancelled, but does not want his former club Kaizer Chiefs to be crowned champions.

When the season was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic, Chiefs were sitting at the top of the standings – four points above second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns.

With sports department announcing on Saturday that football is likely to be played again in Level 1 of lockdown, Letsholonyane has called for the season to be declared null and void.

“For me, I think they should just cancel the season and find a way for teams to be promoted or relegated,” Letsholonyane told Sport 24.

“I don’t think anyone should be given the trophy, that’s my opinion. The season is not yet done.

“There are two or three teams behind [Kaizer Chiefs] that have a chance [to win the title]. For me, if there was a respectable gap behind the number one (team on the log),” he added.

“I would definitely say ‘let the team be given the trophy’ but with how things are, I just can’t see how,”  concluded Letsholonyane.

