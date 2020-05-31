Agent confirms overseas interest for Pirates’ Mhango

Mhango is currently the Absa Premiership leading goalscorer with 14 goals so far.

“I’ll be lying to you if I said there wasn’t any interest overseas for Mhango,” Makaab told Independent Media.

“Orlando Pirates have given him a great opportunity to showcase his talent. We know he is talented.

“Whatever happens, will only happen with the blessing of Orlando Pirates. The deal will only happen if it is good for all parties.”

Having only joined Pirates at the start of the current season from Bidvest Wits, Mhango has won many fans and is one of the favourites to win the PSL top goalscorer award.

