Agent confirms overseas interest for Pirates’ Mhango

Phakaaathi Reporter
Gabadinho Mhango of Orlando Pirates celebrates his goal (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Gabadinho Mhango’s agent Mike Makaab has confirmed that the Orlando Pirates striker has attracted interest from overseas.

Mhango is currently the Absa Premiership leading goalscorer with 14 goals so far.

“I’ll be lying to you if I said there wasn’t any interest overseas for Mhango,” Makaab told Independent Media.

“Orlando Pirates have given him a great opportunity to showcase his talent. We know he is talented.

“Whatever happens, will only happen with the blessing of Orlando Pirates. The deal will only happen if it is good for all parties.”

Having only joined Pirates at the start of the current season from Bidvest Wits, Mhango has won many fans and is one of the favourites to win the PSL top goalscorer award.

