Lebese rules out Kaizer Chiefs return

George Lebese has again ruled out the possibility of returning to Kaizer Chiefs, saying his focus is solely on his new US club Colorado Springs Switchbacks.

Lebese has been linked with a return to Chiefs since he parted ways with Mamelodi Sundowns in September last year.

However, speaking to SuperSport TV presenter Julia Stuart on Instagram, Lebese said even though his heart will always be at Naturena, his focus now is on Switchbacks.

“I have been with that team… and everyone that’s been with Chiefs knows and understands this fully – once you play for that team, you will leave it physically but your heart will always be there,” said Lebese in an Instagram chat with Julia.

“It’s a good team, especially for me having started my professional career with them. They have a special place in me. I appreciate that happened.

“Do I want to go back? I feel like… No, I had my fair share. I’m with Switchbacks now. I should be focusing on Switchbacks and the opportunity they have given to me. Remember when I came here, I had nothing,” added Lebese.

Lebese left Chiefs for Sundowns in August 2017, but he found the going tough at the star-studded Brazilians outfit.

He was loaned out to SuperSport United for the second half of the 2018/19 season, but he again found it hard to get game time at Matsatsantsa A Pitori.

He was released by Sundowns upon his return from a loan spell with SuperSport in September last year.

