Sundowns set to strengthen frontline in next transfer window
Phakaaathi Reporter
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has admitted that he is looking to add firepower to his frontline in the next transfer window.
Sundowns are said to be eager to sign former Kaizer Chiefs striker Knowledge Musona, but it looks as though the Zimbabwean international will be staying in Belgium with AS Eupen.
However, as reported by Phakaaathi earlier, Sundowns are said to be keen to sign Cape Town City striker Kermit Erasmus should they fail to land Musona.
“It’s always the areas of scoring goals. It’s the most critical part of the team,” said Mosimane as quoted by SuperSport.com.
“We know the players we want. If it was possible, but you know transfers are not easy. If it was possible, we would do it now.
“We have highlighted who we want. Of course, we are not going to get everybody we want and there is Plan A and Plan B.
“Last year we signed two players. This year we need to get a little more.”
