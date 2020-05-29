Sundowns set to strengthen frontline in next transfer window

Sundowns are said to be eager to sign former Kaizer Chiefs striker Knowledge Musona, but it looks as though the Zimbabwean international will be staying in Belgium with AS Eupen.

READ: Sundowns rekindle interest in City’s Erasmus

However, as reported by Phakaaathi earlier, Sundowns are said to be keen to sign Cape Town City striker Kermit Erasmus should they fail to land Musona.

“It’s always the areas of scoring goals. It’s the most critical part of the team,” said Mosimane as quoted by SuperSport.com.