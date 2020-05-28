Barker shows interest in out-of-favour SuperSport forward

The player and the coach worked together previously at AmaTuks, with the coach saying the player still has a chance to revive his career.

Barker believes the forward will fit into his system at Stellenbosch. Mnyamane is in the last six months of his contract at SuperSport United and it is unlikely that the club will renew his contract with him struggling to get game time this season.

“I think he will fit [in] at any team, to be honest. Left-footed players are in short supply and he’s got qualities,” Barker was quoted by SowetanLIVE.

“He is a clever football player. He’s got good delivery and he knows how to score goals. He is an all-rounder. Let’s first focus on what we need to achieve first [staying in the Absa Premiership] and then we will look [at him] later.”

