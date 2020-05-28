Former Wits striker Murray hints at possible Scottish Premiership return

The 28-year-old, who is currently a free agent after leaving Bidvest Wits, has revealed he has held talks with three clubs from Scotland’s top-flight.

Murray is still recovering from a cruciate ligament injury suffered last year, but is expected to be fully fit in time for the start of next season.

“I’ve spoken to a few clubs, three teams in the Premiership in Scotland, and there were a couple down in England,” Murray told 360 TFT as quoted by The Sottish Sun.

“With the virus they can’t put an offer on the table, but there’s definitely interest there.

“We’re just waiting to see what comes up in the next month to six weeks and see where it takes us.”

Murray joined Wits from Scottish side Hibernian FC in July 2018. He scored eight goals in his 27 appearance in all competitions for the Students for the 2018/19 season.

This season he spent most of his time in the medical room after suffering an injury during a league match against Stellenbosch FC in August last year.

He decided to end his Wits stay prematurely in order to be with his family in Scotland during the coronavirus outbreak.

