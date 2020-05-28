Mlambo’s time is wasted at Pirates – Malesela

Former Chippa United and TS Galaxy coach Dan Malesela believes midfielder Xola Mlambo’s time is wasted at the Orlando Pirates.

Mlambo has fallen down in the pecking order at Pirates since the arrival of German coach Josef Zinnbauer.

The 28-year-old has not featured even ounce since Zinnbauer took over from Rulani Mokwena in December last year.

“I don’t think there’s a need for bouncing back or anything. I think the boy’s [Mlambo’s] time is being wasted,” Malesela told Sowetan.