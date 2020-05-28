PSL News 28.5.2020 01:40 pm

Mlambo's time is wasted at Pirates – Malesela

Mlambo has fallen down in the pecking order at Pirates since the arrival of German coach Josef Zinnbauer.

Former Chippa United and TS Galaxy coach Dan Malesela believes midfielder Xola Mlambo’s time is wasted at the Orlando Pirates.

The 28-year-old has not featured even ounce since Zinnbauer took over from Rulani Mokwena in December last year.

“I don’t think there’s a need for bouncing back or anything. I think the boy’s [Mlambo’s] time is being wasted,” Malesela told Sowetan.

Malesela, who coached Mlambo at Chippa and also at Cape Town All Stars, believes that Pirates are playing Mlambo out of position.

“He needs to be understood. I think he was played at wrong positions at Pirates. Maybe it’s because many people look at what a player does with his feet, but not with his brain. His game is more mental than anything,” Malesela said.

“He probably would have created a lot of goals had he been played a little bit closer to the goals. You can’t expect him to go and do your dirty job. The players I don’t like are those said to be the ‘destroyers’, I don’t understand what they’re destroying because football is not WWE (wrestling).”

Mlambo’s Bucs contract is believed to be expiring at the end of next season.

