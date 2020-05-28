Celtic coach breaks silence on club sale

Seema says the people of Bloemfontein are attached to the club and they would be devastated if it was sold. TS Galaxy boss Tim Sukazi said he was in advanced talks to buy Siwelele but club owner Max Tshabalala denied Sukazi’s claims.

“I’m with the chairman on this one, I haven’t been told the club is sold or for Sale. Therefore, I do not think the club will be sold. The people of Bloemfontein would not be able to cope, because there is no Bloem without Celtic,” Seema told SA FM.

Seema was reportedly paid R1,000 last month by the club as his salary and he says the reports are far from the truth. But he admits the suspension of football had a negative impact on salaries in football.

“The issue of salary cuts does not only affect PSL clubs, it affects everyone and we must take it on the chin for now. But it’s not true that I was paid R1,000 last month. That journalist has apologised to me for that story.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.