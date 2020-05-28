I enjoyed my time at Pirates – Ndulula 

During that period, the Buccaneers were winning trophies left, right and centre in years of great success at the club.

Ndulula signed with the Buccaneers in 2010, helping the club win the Absa Premiership title, the MTN8, Telkom Knockout and Nedbank Cup.

“I think I would say I enjoyed my football at Pirates,” Ndulula told Phakaaathi.

“It was at Pirates where I won every domestic trophy that was on offer during my stay with the club. I’m very proud to have been part of that squad that brought a lot of success at the club. I will forever be grateful for the opportunity that I was given by the Pirates management.”

Ndulula went on to reveal that when he heard that Pirates wanted to sign him in 2010 he was surprised and happy.

His former club Bloemfontein Celtic had decided to release him and the Buccaneers rescued him.

Pirates won the league in 2010/11 and 2011/12 seasons. They also added the Telkom Knockout in 2011 and the Nedbank Cup in 2012 as well as the MTN8 twice in 2010 and 2011 campaigns during Ndulula’s stay with the club.

