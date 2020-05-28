Stellenbosch defender speaks on Chiefs link

The defender is said to have attracted Chiefs after helping his side gain promotion into the top tier. According to reports, Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp is set to lure the player to Naturena after having monitored him during the season.

Mthethwa said he was never approached by Chiefs at the end of last season as most reports suggested.

“Obviously, when you’re doing well, people will talk,” said Mthethwa on Daily Sun.

“I don’t really take any of those links seriously because there isn’t even a single club that has come with an offer. It’s all just talk.

“I just try to focus on my job, my team, and do my best. And thankfully we have done quite well as a team this season, although it has not been easy.”

