PSL News 28.5.2020 10:21 am

Stellenbosch defender speaks on Chiefs link

Phakaaathi Reporter
Sibusiso Mthethwa during the National First Division match between Stellenbosch FC and TS Galaxy at Idas Valley Sports Ground on April 24, 2019 in Stellenbosch, South Africa. (Photo by Carl Fourie/Gallo Images)

Stellenbosch FC defender Sibusiso Mthethwa says he is not surprised by rumours suggesting Kaizer Chiefs is interested in his services.

The defender is said to have attracted Chiefs after helping his side gain promotion into the top tier. According to reports, Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp is set to lure the player to Naturena after having monitored him during the season.

Mthethwa said he was never approached by Chiefs at the end of last season as most reports suggested.

“Obviously, when you’re doing well, people will talk,” said Mthethwa on Daily Sun.

“I don’t really take any of those links seriously because there isn’t even a single club that has come with an offer. It’s all just talk.

“I just try to focus on my job, my team, and do my best. And thankfully we have done quite well as a team this season, although it has not been easy.”

