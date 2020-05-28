PSL News 28.5.2020 10:18 am

City extends former Pirates star Makola’s stay 

Phakaaathi Reporter 
City extends former Pirates star Makola’s stay 

Mpho Makola of Cape Town City (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Cape Town City boss John Comitis has revealed that midfielder Mpho Makola will be on the books of the club next season after they extending his stay at the club. 

The former Orlando Pirates player signed for the Mother City-based outfit last year in July after being released by the Buccaneers.

READ: Sundowns rekindle interest in City’s Erasmus

He signed a one-year deal with the option to extend his stay for another season and the Cape Town-based team has now taken up that option.

Comitis has confirmed that Makola would remain at the club next season.

“Mpho is very much in the plans (of the club),” Comitis was quoted as saying by IOL.

“He has done consistently well for us and we are waiting to see when we will resume action. We are not in a hurry, we will take it slowly.”

Before the season was suspended due to coronavirus pandemic, Makola had played 20 games in all competitions for City.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
I enjoyed my time at Pirates – Ndulula  28.5.2020
Sundowns rekindle interest in City’s Erasmus 27.5.2020
Nzimande dreams of playing for Pirates 27.5.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Africa Bill Gates conspiracy theories echo through Africa

Covid-19 Pick n Pay outlet, 8 other Gauteng stores closed for contravening regulations

Investigation SANDF probe clears soldiers of killing Collins Khosa, saying he was only ‘pushed and clapped’

Business Trump threatens to ‘close down’ social media after tweets tagged

Business News Tobacco case only likely to be heard in two weeks, as SA keeps puffing away illegally


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 