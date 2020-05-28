City extends former Pirates star Makola’s stay 

The former Orlando Pirates player signed for the Mother City-based outfit last year in July after being released by the Buccaneers.
He signed a one-year deal with the option to extend his stay for another season and the Cape Town-based team has now taken up that option.
Comitis has confirmed that Makola would remain at the club next season.
“Mpho is very much in the plans (of the club),” Comitis was quoted as saying by IOL.
“He has done consistently well for us and we are waiting to see when we will resume action. We are not in a hurry, we will take it slowly.”
Before the season was suspended due to coronavirus pandemic, Makola had played 20 games in all competitions for City.
