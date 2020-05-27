Safa and English FA join hands to fight Covid-19

Safa president Danny Jordaan says his English counterpart would like for them to work on finding a solution for the Absa Premiership to resume. In the letter Clarke says they would like to keep their relationships with other FAs alive to find solutions to common problems.
“The relationship between Safa and the FA stretches over many years, and there have been so many times when we’ve supported each other. Clarke and I often meet up at Fifa conferences and chat about matters of mutual interest,” said Jordaan.
“Safa welcomes the opportunity for engagement and will participate in discussions with the English FA, whose experience will be invaluable in our attempt to find solutions to South African challenges,” Jordaan said.
