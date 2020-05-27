Nzimande dreams of playing for Pirates

PSL News 27.5.2020 01:27 pm

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Former Golden Arrows and AmaZulu FC striker Siphesihle Nzimande is confident that he will get a new club once football returns and believes his wish to play for Orlando Pirates will happen. 

The 28-year-old last played competitive football back in 2016/17 season for Jomo Cosmos.

The striker has also played for Polokwane City, Royal Eagles and Thandi Royal Zulu FC.

With about two or more years of not playing at a high level, the striker is optimistic about finding new club.

“There is still time, I will play for Pirates, probably for six months but what matters most is that I will definitely play for Pirates because that’s something that I want to achieve in my life,” said the striker before revealing that he grew up supporting the Buccaneers.

“Right now the focus is to make sure that I stay fit and make sure that once football is back, I can be ready. The lockdown has really been difficult, but to be honest it has given me much time to train which is a good thing.”

