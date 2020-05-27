Ex-Bafana striker Gabuza arrested for alleged reckless driving – report

According to the Sowetan, the former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana striker was arrested on Friday night by traffic police officers on the N1 in Johannesburg for allegedly driving over the speed limit.

READ: Soccer player arrested for speeding in Johannesburg

His friends were reportedly arrested for breaking the Covid-19 regulations.

Quoting an unnamed source, the Sowetan reports that Gabuza and his group of friends had a party at his house in Midrand, Johannesburg, where they played loud music.

The group reportedly arrived at a Shell Garage where they found the garage closed and Gabuza started revving his car and playing loud music.