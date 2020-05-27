Ex-Bafana striker Gabuza arrested for alleged reckless driving – report

According to the Sowetan, the former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana striker was arrested on Friday night by traffic police officers on the N1 in Johannesburg for allegedly driving over the speed limit.
His friends were reportedly arrested for breaking the Covid-19 regulations.
Quoting an unnamed source, the Sowetan reports that Gabuza and his group of friends had a party at his house in Midrand, Johannesburg, where they played loud music.
The group reportedly arrived at a Shell Garage where they found the garage closed and Gabuza started revving his car and playing loud music.
Provincial police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo confirmed that Gabuza was among the people who were arrested at the weekend.
“They were arrested by traffic officers after the car sped past them on the N1. The officers stopped the car and found that they were five inside the car. A case of reckless driving and speeding was opened by police against the football star and the rest were charged for contravening the lockdown rules,” Masondo is quoted as saying by the Sowetan.
Masondo also confirmed that Gabuza and his friends are each out on R1,500 bail and are expected to appear in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on 15 July.
