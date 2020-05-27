Dolly’s advice to Sundowns-bound Ajax star Margeman

Dolly, who also moved from Ajax to Sundowns in 2015, has warned the 21-year-old not to let fame that comes with playing for a team like Sundowns get in his head.
“In terms of Grant, I had an opportunity to spend time with him when I was with the (national) Under-23 squad in the Cosafa Cup camp in Durban (last year), and he is a good boy,” said Dolly as quoted by IOL Sport.
“He is a very talented player. We spoke about Sundowns. All I told him was that in order to survive in Johannesburg, you have to go there with a plan.
“You don’t have to follow the crowd. You don’t have to hang out with so-called big-name players. I said to him, ‘If you know what you want and if you want to succeed in a big team, be yourself’,” Dolly said.
“As I said, I told him not to follow the crowd, work hard and stay at home. That worked for me when I was at Sundowns. I had a relationship with (coach) Pitso (Mosimane) and he always told me that I have to look after myself off the field. I also told Grant the same thing,” Dolly concluded.
