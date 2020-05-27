PSL News 27.5.2020 10:34 am

Dolly’s advice to Sundowns-bound Ajax star Margeman

Phakaaathi Reporter
Dolly’s advice to Sundowns-bound Ajax star Margeman

Grant Margeman of Ajax Cape Town (Photo by Johan Rynners/Gallo Images)

Bafana Bafana star Keagan Dolly has offered some advice to Ajax Cape Town midfielder Grant Margeman, who is set to join Mamelodi Sundowns at the beginning of next season after signing a pre-contract with the Brazilians. 

Dolly, who also moved from Ajax to Sundowns in 2015, has warned the 21-year-old not to let fame that comes with playing for a team like Sundowns get in his head.

READ: PSL season can be concluded – Pitso

“In terms of Grant, I had an opportunity to spend time with him when I was with the (national) Under-23 squad in the Cosafa Cup camp in Durban (last year), and he is a good boy,” said Dolly as quoted by IOL Sport.

“He is a very talented player. We spoke about Sundowns. All I told him was that in order to survive in Johannesburg, you have to go there with a plan.

“You don’t have to follow the crowd. You don’t have to hang out with so-called big-name players. I said to him, ‘If you know what you want and if you want to succeed in a big team, be yourself’,” Dolly said.

Related Stories
PSL season can be concluded – Pitso 26.5.2020
I almost joined Mamelodi Sundowns, reveals Kanyenda 26.5.2020
Motsepe set to renovate Sundowns’ old home 26.5.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Tobacco case only likely to be heard in two weeks, as SA keeps puffing away illegally

Courts ConCourt refuses woman leave to appeal divorce settlement

Politics ANC MPs rally around Dlamini-Zuma after ‘class suicide’ question

Politics Covid-19 affects every race, Mkhize tells EFF MP

Government ‘I am not Mazzotti’s friend,’ declares Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 