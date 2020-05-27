Ndoro and Highlands part ways

Highlands Park confirmed they have parted ways with striker Tendai Ndoro following weeks of mixed reports over the length of his contract at the club, with the striker claiming to have one more season before the deal expires while the club says it ends in June.

Ndoro was subjected to a salary cut that saw him receive R20,000 less than his usual pay due to the lockdown and football being suspended in South Africa. The wage cut signalled a beginning to the end of the relationship between the striker and club as he publicly spoke about his squabble with Da Gama, jokingly saying he doesn’t fight with elderly people in one radio interview.

“Highlands Park confirms the amicable parting of ways with Tendai Ndoro following a meeting between both parties late on Tuesday. The club wishes him well and is thankful for his contribution in the team as well as the professionalism displayed during his time with us,” read a tweet from the club.

