Dax set to return after Chiefs ban

The midfielder was forced to spend time on the sidelines after he was banned from playing by Fifa because his move from Madagascan club Fosa Juniors was deemed to be unlawful.

Juniors informed the world governing body that the midfielder had a contract with them when he moved to Amakhosi, which didn’t acknowledge the relationship between the player and the club.

Leopards coach Alan Clark confirmed the availability of the midfielder once the league resumes after serving a four-month ban.

“It was a blow to Dax – when the news broke, we were on the way to the game and he was in the starting line-up,” Clark told the South African Football Journalists’ Association (Safja).

“I think that was a big blow for him. I think he’s recovered now and what’s amazing is how his team rallied around him. They realised how difficult it was for him.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.