PSL News 26.5.2020 05:24 pm

Katsande wants to leave a legacy at Chiefs

Phakaaathi Reporter
Katsande wants to leave a legacy at Chiefs

Willard Katsande of Kaizer Chiefs (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

The 34-year-old has been with Chiefs since 2011, when he joined them from Ajax Cape Town.

Veteran midfielder Willard Katsande intends to leave a lasting legacy at Kaizer Chiefs as he moves closer to the end of his glittering career that saw him winning almost every trophy in South Africa with Amakhosi.

READ: ‘Shabba’ not sure about Kaizer Chiefs return

The 34-year-old has been with Chiefs since 2011 when he joined them from Ajax Cape Town.

The veteran midfielder wants to repay the faith shown in him by the club by leaving a lasting legacy.

“This club (Chiefs) means a lot to me,” Katsande told his supporters on his Instagram, as quoted by New Zimbabwe.

“I would not be the player I am today if it wasn’t for this club. It has given me so much. It’s more than just a club to me, it is family, and it’s my home.

“I want to leave a legacy here. I want to be remembered as one of the players who contributed a lot to the club. A legend.”

Katsande has made over 250 appearances for Chiefs, netting 16 goals and providing seven assists.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
PSL teams set to lose out on Musona – report 26.5.2020
‘Shabba’ not sure about Kaizer Chiefs return 26.5.2020
City hope to keep Chiefs midfielder in Limpopo 26.5.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 SAMRC clears Glenda Gray of wrongdoing after she called lockdown rules ‘nonsense’

Courts Free State govt must pay millions to NPOs, court rules

Covid-19 NGO slams social development dept’s ‘aloofness’ to hunger crisis

Society ER24 declares ‘silly season’ open when alcohol ban lifts

World WHO suspends hydroxychloroquine trial as Covid-19 treatment


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 