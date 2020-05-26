Katsande wants to leave a legacy at Chiefs

Veteran midfielder Willard Katsande intends to leave a lasting legacy at Kaizer Chiefs as he moves closer to the end of his glittering career that saw him winning almost every trophy in South Africa with Amakhosi.

The 34-year-old has been with Chiefs since 2011 when he joined them from Ajax Cape Town.

The veteran midfielder wants to repay the faith shown in him by the club by leaving a lasting legacy.

“This club (Chiefs) means a lot to me,” Katsande told his supporters on his Instagram, as quoted by New Zimbabwe.

“I would not be the player I am today if it wasn’t for this club. It has given me so much. It’s more than just a club to me, it is family, and it’s my home.

“I want to leave a legacy here. I want to be remembered as one of the players who contributed a lot to the club. A legend.”

Katsande has made over 250 appearances for Chiefs, netting 16 goals and providing seven assists.

